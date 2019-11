EDMONTON -- Drivers are urged to use caution on Edmonton roads. Snowfall and warm conditions over the last few days have caused streets to be slippery.

❄️ Snow Plan: Nov 26 ❄



Crews are actively maintaining roads & clearing sidewalks / other priority areas to ensure safe mobility. A salt/sand mix is being applied to roadways, hills & intersections for traction. Please give crews room to work & travel to conditions #SafeTravels — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) November 26, 2019

It’s a little bit slick this morning #yeg. This is another friendly reminder that your tires are not skates and our roads are not raceways. Drive according to road conditions and take a few extra minutes to get to where you need to go. #yegtraffic — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) November 26, 2019

Snowfall is expected to end on Tuesday afternoon.