Sloppy parking job leads to drugs, weapons charges in northern Alberta

    A handicapped parking sign. (File/CTV News) A handicapped parking sign. (File/CTV News)
    One person is facing charges after police spotted a truck parked in two parking stalls, including a parking spot designated for people living with disabilities.

    On Aug. 7, Grande Prairie RCMP officers were on patrol when they saw the truck shortly before midnight.

    Officers initiated a traffic stop, and found 544 grams of Methamphetamine, 25 grams of cocaine, drug trafficking items, and weapons including a stun gun.

    A 32-year-old resident of Beaverlodge, Alta. is now facing drug and weapons charges.

    A court date has been set for Aug. 26 in Grande Prairie.

