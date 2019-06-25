Councillors are pressing the brakes on deciding if changes are coming to speed limits in playground zones.

The current speed limit in Edmonton's playground zones is 30 km/h between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Drivers have been complaining about the new rules since they came into effect, and now council is debating whether to revert to the old rules for some playgrounds, all playground zones, or keep the 2017 changes.

"I think it makes sense to have it be a fixed set of hours every time, because it's easy to understand," Mayor Don Iveson said.

The Urban Planning Committee offered a number of ideas Tuesday. Tim Cartmell, ward 9 councillor, said he would like to look deeper at multiple options, including lower speeds after sunsets or when people aren’t present. Iveson thinks speed humps or elevated crossings could be a long-term solution.

Councillors hope to make a decision on playground zones by January.

Last week, 600 drivers were ticketed in one day.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Timm Bruch