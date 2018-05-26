A small dog was killed by two off-leash dogs in northeast Edmonton Saturday morning, the city confirmed.

Two large Weimaraner dogs attacked and killed a Maltese-Shih Tzu mix in the area of 159 Avenue and 78 Street around 10 a.m.

The city told CTV News the Weimaraner dogs do not have a history of previous attacks. They have been secured and pose no risk to the public, but city officials could not confirm if they were taken into custody.

The fatal attack is under investigation.