'Small fire' closes Stony Plain Road Walmart

A Walmart in west Edmonton has temporarily closed after a Monday fire.

Walmart Canada told CTV News Edmonton the Stony Plain Road location was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a "small fire." No one was injured.

"Our store is temporarily closed as we carry out necessary clean-up and repairs," the company added.

A sign on the Walmart Supercentre's front doors visible on Wednesday said the location's reopening would "be confirmed as soon as possible."

In the meantime, Walmart Canada encouraged Edmontonians to visit the Meadowlark location.