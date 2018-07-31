Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Small plane crashes near Grande Prairie
This small plane crashed east of Grande Prairie on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (Kevin Pellerin)
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 5:17PM MDT
RCMP are at the scene of a small plane crash east of Grande Prairie.
The plane crash occurred near Range Road 52 at approximately 2 p.m.
RCMP said there was one occupant, and there’s no word on whether the person survived the crash.
Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigated the cause of the crash.