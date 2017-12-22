

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





An investigation is underway after a small plane went down, south of Fort McMurray.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, the Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to a call of a plane crash. It was reported that the solo piloted plane departed from the Fort McMurray airport shortly after 5 p.m. and began to lose power about 15 minutes into the flight.

The pilot was able to find a remote area, roughly 50 kilometers south of Fort McMurray to conduct an emergency landing. After calling for help, the pilot was located via helicopter, was flown to Fort McMurray, and fortunately survived the crash with no injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.