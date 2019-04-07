Highway 16 traffic west of Jasper was slowed momentarily on Sunday as officials cleared a rockslide that was partially blocking the roadway.

Jasper RCMP were alerted to the debris about 20 kilometres west of Jasper around 11 a.m.

Both directions of traffic were stopped for about half an hour while a Parks Canada highway maintenance crew cleared the highway.

While the road has reopened, police advised motorists drive carefully as there is still some small debris on the side of the highway.