Small sinkhole opens in west Edmonton after water main break
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 6:44PM MDT
Crews are working to repair a small sinkhole in west Edmonton. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
Crews are on scene at a small sinkhole at 89 Street and 90 Avenue.
A spokesperson from EPCOR said the sinkhole was caused by a water main break.
There’s no cause yet for the break, and no timeline on how long repairs will take.
The sinkhole is at a residential intersection, so traffic impacts are expected to be minimal.