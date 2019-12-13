EDMONTON -- A natural gas leak has forced the evacuation of a small west-central Alberta community.

Yellowhead County issued a natural gas supply alert for the hamlet of Brule, a community of about 85 people.

All residents of Brule are being asked to leave after a local natural gas main was struck by a construction crew, the county said.

The evacuation is precautionary.

"They're working to get that fixed as soon as possible in anticipation of allowing residents back in, hopefully today," said Yellowhead County spokesman Stefan Felsing.

Hinton RCMP confirmed they were called in to assist with evacuation and containment at the construction site around 10 a.m. They said no injuries had been reported and asked civilians to stay away from the area.

Anyone who has already left is asked to call the evacuation information line at 1-833-334-4630 or go to the Dr. Duncan Murray Centre in Hinton to register.

Those still in the affected area should follow directions of local authorities.

Yellowhead County will release updates on its Facebook page as the day progresses, Felsing said.