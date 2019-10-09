The Smart Cities Council Readiness Workshop began on Wednesday morning in Edmonton.

The full day workshop will see city workers and community partners come together to talk about how to improve Edmonton through new digital innovations.

“We’re grateful to the Smart Cities counsel for bringing this discussion here, our staff is here, our partners from industry are here to look at best practices and get feedback to how we can get even better at this,” Edmonton mayor Don Iveson said. “But again, they are here because of the recognition of the work that we’ve already done.”

Iveson expects the Smart Cities Workshop to inspire many areas that could be improved.

“Smart city technology can touch lots of abstract things, but I can touch very concrete things like intelligent traffic systems, and traffic signal optimization for example,” he said.

Edmonton became involved in the project after winning the Smart City Readiness Challenge in April 2019.