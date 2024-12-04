EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Smith noncommittal on overriding Charter as court challenge looms over trans bills

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith answers questions during a media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. CANADIAN PRESS/Crystal Schick Alberta Premier Danielle Smith answers questions during a media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. CANADIAN PRESS/Crystal Schick
    Share

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she doesn’t believe she’ll need to invoke the Charter's notwithstanding clause to shield her government's transgender bills from legal challenges.

    The bills have passed third and final reading in the legislature and are set to become law.

    LGBTQ+ advocates say they're moving quickly to file a legal challenge.

    One bill would require children under 16 to have parental consent if they want to change their names or pronouns at school.

    A similar law governs school policy in Saskatchewan, where the government invoked the notwithstanding clause, a measure that allows governments to override certain Charter rights for up to five years.

    Smith says the bills are reasonable attempts to protect children, but she declined to say whether she would use the notwithstanding clause to keep the laws on the books if court challenges are successful.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote

    French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News