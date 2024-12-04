Smith noncommittal on overriding Charter as court challenge looms over trans bills
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she doesn’t believe she’ll need to invoke the Charter's notwithstanding clause to shield her government's transgender bills from legal challenges.
The bills have passed third and final reading in the legislature and are set to become law.
LGBTQ+ advocates say they're moving quickly to file a legal challenge.
One bill would require children under 16 to have parental consent if they want to change their names or pronouns at school.
A similar law governs school policy in Saskatchewan, where the government invoked the notwithstanding clause, a measure that allows governments to override certain Charter rights for up to five years.
Smith says the bills are reasonable attempts to protect children, but she declined to say whether she would use the notwithstanding clause to keep the laws on the books if court challenges are successful.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Suspect shot after multiple people stabbed in downtown Vancouver: police
A 'number of people' were stabbed in downtown Vancouver Wednesday before a suspect was shot by police, authorities say.
DEVELOPING As police search for suspect, disturbing video surfaces after U.S. health-care CEO gunned down in New York
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed Wednesday morning in what investigators suspect was a targeted shooting outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference.
'Utterly absurd': Freeland rebuffs Poilievre's offer of two hours to present fall economic statement
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has rebuffed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's offer to give up two hours of scheduled opposition time next Monday to present the awaited fall economic statement as 'utterly absurd.'
Minister 'extremely concerned' after Air Canada announces change to carry-on bags
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
Canadian appears in U.S. court in decades-old cold case
Robert Creter made his first court appearance since his extradition to the United States from Winnipeg. He's the prime suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Tami Tignor – a cold case dating back to 1997.
French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote
French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.
Why are some Canada Post outlets still open during CUPW strike?
As many postal workers continue to strike across the country, some Canadians have been puzzled by the fact some Canada Post offices and retail outlets remain open.
Woman who stowed away on plane to Paris is back on U.S. soil
A Russian woman who stowed away on a Delta Air Line flight from New York to Paris last week has returned stateside Wednesday.
Warm, wet winter expected in much of Canada, say forecasters
Federal forecasters expect a warmer-than-normal start to winter in most of Canada, with more precipitation than usual in parts of the country.
Calgary
-
Former Calgary police officer wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a former officer they say used police resources to contact women he met while on duty.
-
'Dangerous and unpredictable' Calgary man among Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives
A Calgary man accused of killing a mother of five in a senseless act of violence remains one of the most wanted criminals in Canada.
-
Minister 'extremely concerned' after Air Canada announces change to carry-on bags
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta man sentenced in 2021 killing
A southern Alberta man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years, less time served, in connection with a fatal attack on Linden Grier more than three years ago.
-
Lethbridge charities worry Canada Post strike is impacting donations
The Canada Post strike has come at a difficult time of year for most Canadians, but for Lethbridge charities it's the worst-case scenario.
-
Residents debate Grassy Mountain coal mining project applications at public hearing
Residents in favour and against coal mining in the Eastern Slopes had the chance to have their voices heard as a public hearing for three applications by Northback got underway in Pincher Creek Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy, 16, faces first-degree murder charge in death of woman found outside the Copper Mug
A 16-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in the case of a woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot last month.
-
'It's just way better': Saskatchewan hockey prospects welcome NCAA eligibility change
A major shift in the hockey world means players can suit up in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) without sacrificing their eligibility to compete in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).
-
Saskatchewan maintains dismal status as leader in spread of HIV, with no provincial strategy in place
Advocates for Saskatchewan’s HIV-positive residents are calling for a provincial strategy to support those living with the virus, and to help stop its spread.
Regina
-
Is your water changing colour and taste? Don't worry, its still safe
Residents in Regina and Moose Jaw may notice some changes in their water as construction continues at the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant.
-
Sask. auditor says high social housing vacancy rates in Regina need to be addressed
Saskatchewan's auditor says Regina had nearly 18 per cent of all social housing vacancies in the province at one point in 2024.
-
Maddox Schultz, 14, leading U18 AAA hockey league in points
Maddox Schultz continues to prove that he can play with the best of the best as the youngest player to suit up for every game for the U18 AAA Pat Canadians so far this season.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Suspect shot after multiple people stabbed in downtown Vancouver: police
A 'number of people' were stabbed in downtown Vancouver Wednesday before a suspect was shot by police, authorities say.
-
Early-rising Taylor Swift fans wait for hours in Vancouver for concert gear
Taylor Swift fans were up before the sun in Vancouver to snag some coveted shirts, bags and sweaters to mark her record-breaking Eras Tour.
-
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Suspect shot after multiple people stabbed in downtown Vancouver: police
A 'number of people' were stabbed in downtown Vancouver Wednesday before a suspect was shot by police, authorities say.
-
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.
-
Environment Canada warns fog causing near-zero visibility in southwest B.C.
Environment Canada is warning travellers that dense fog is creating near-zero visibility in parts of southwestern British Columbia on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
WATCH: Suspects armed with hammers hit Markham jewelry store
Six suspects are in custody in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in a Markham mall that was captured on video.
-
5 individuals wanted for GTA-area murders added to Canada’s most-wanted fugitives list
Five individuals being sought by police in the GTA have been added to a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Toronto under winter weather travel advisory
Toronto is getting its first taste of winter weather Wednesday as a low-pressure system brings snow to the city. Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory on Tuesday night, warning of potentially hazardous driving conditions throughout the day.
Montreal
-
Ex-Sutton Quebec president sentenced to 5 years in prison for ordering arson attacks on competitors
The co-founder and former president of real estate company Sutton Quebec was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty on Wednesday to ordering a series of arson attacks on his competitors over several years.
-
2 Quebec men top list of Canada's most wanted
Two men believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent and ongoing drug conflict topped the Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives.
-
CAQ condemned for closure of French-language classes
The French Language Commissioner, Benoît Dubreuil, has condemned the Coalition Avenir Québec government for terminating francization services in several school service centres (CSS).
Atlantic
-
Body found in burned vehicle in Pictou County identified as missing N.S. woman
Nova Scotia RCMP has identified the bodies found in a burned vehicle in Pictou County last month as a missing Truro woman and a man from Alberta.
-
A province-by-province look at what to expect from Thursday's storm
An early December storm moving across northern New Brunswick Thursday will bring the Maritime provinces a mix of snow, rain, and high wind.
-
Traffic tensions: Halifax Transit patrons and drivers frustrated by delays
Halifax Transit patrons and drivers are expressing frustration about long waits and delays.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed site for Winnipeg supervised consumption site in the city's core
The province’s first supervised consumption site could soon be located along the Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg.
-
Canadian appears in U.S. court in decades-old cold case
Robert Creter made his first court appearance since his extradition to the United States from Winnipeg. He's the prime suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Tami Tignor – a cold case dating back to 1997.
-
'We want you to enjoy shopping': Winnipeg police stepping up presence at busy retail locations for the holidays
When you are doing your holiday shopping this month, you may notice more police officers out and about at some of the biggest shopping areas in Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY 10 cm of snow in the forecast, OPP urging drivers to drive safely in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Cold temperatures and snow amounting to 10 centimetres are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect and police are asking people to drive safely.
-
Ottawa's chief medical officer Dr. Vera Etches to become head of CHEO
Ottawa’s medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has been appointed as the president and CEO of the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).
-
Ontario announces new funding to revitalize downtown Ottawa, transform ByWard Market street into 'pedestrian-only' in the summer
The Ontario government is investing $20 million into the revitalization of downtown Ottawa, including transforming William Street in the ByWard Market into a pedestrian-only street in the summer and developing a "cultural and entertainment district."
Northern Ontario
-
Warm, wet winter expected in much of Canada, say forecasters
Federal forecasters expect a warmer-than-normal start to winter in most of Canada, with more precipitation than usual in parts of the country.
-
Minister 'extremely concerned' after Air Canada announces change to carry-on bags
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
-
Snow-clearing efforts stalled due to tractor-trailers stuck on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Midland man accused of violent sexual assaults denied bail after 2nd arrest
A Midland man accused of violent sexual assaults who was granted bail last month has been arrested again, but this time, he will remain behind bars.
-
17-year-olds arrested with loaded gun, drugs in Barrie, police say
Police in Barrie say two teens were arrested for having a loaded gun and drugs in their possession.
-
Barrie man couldn't believe his luck after winning nearly $112,000 with Lotto Max
A Barrie man is celebrating his first big win with Lotto Max, even if it took him a minute to realize his good fortune.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Regional Police recover 52 vehicles from chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont.
A chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont. has been dismantled after police found 52 stolen vehicles.
-
Three 13-year-olds fall through ice at Cambridge pond
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a public plea after three boys fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond on Tuesday.
-
Minister 'extremely concerned' after Air Canada announces change to carry-on bags
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
London
-
Pedestrian struck in northeast London
London police say that one person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries as the result of a collision this afternoon.
-
'It was a hidden gem in the county': St. Thomas patients look for alternate solutions as STEGH therapy pool remains closed
A group of physiotherapy patients is still searching for ways to maintain their health after the closure of the pool at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH).
-
Minister 'extremely concerned' after Air Canada announces change to carry-on bags
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
Windsor
-
Mourning the loss of dramatic arts program, UWindsor students turn grief into performing arts piece
Following budget cuts resulting in no theatre company like the University Players to rely on anymore, dramatic arts students were devastated.
-
Rising profits or closing brick and mortar stores: the impact of the ongoing Canada Post strike
Most local businesses have found alternative ways to ship their products to customers during the Canada Post Strike.
-
Hosting a holiday party? Here’s what you need to know about social host liability
As we usher in the holiday season, many are preparing to host family dinners or festive parties – a lot of which will see alcohol served.