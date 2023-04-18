Smith refuses demand to start answering follow-up questions again, points finger at NDP

Alberta's premier is not giving in to the province's press gallery, which insists she needs to stop limiting questions ahead of a spring election.

Danielle Smith announced on Friday that she will only answer one question from each reporter, instead of also allowing a follow-up, so she can include more media outlets.

Several journalists signed a letter stating that this "flies in the face of convention in Alberta," which was delivered to Smith's office on Monday.

"This policy restricts reporters from doing the job of holding the government and politicians to account," the letter states.

"It’s viewed by the members of the press gallery as an attack on their ability to seek clarification and challenge the premier on issues of public interest if she fails to deliver a fulsome answer on the first question."

The letter was signed by reporters from CBC, Toronto Star, AB Today, Western Standard, Global News, The Canadian Press and freelance columnist Graham Thomson. CTV News and Postmedia do not currently have employees officially part of the press gallery.

"The press gallery is demanding that this policy be changed so that reporters have the ability to ask at least a question with a follow-up," the letter says.

"While we acknowledge your concerns, this new format will remain in place and we look forward to a continued professional relationship," the premier's office wrote in response.

Smith said on her radio show Saturday that each outlet will get only one question but her office changed that Tuesday by saying the one-question rule applies to individual journalists.

“[This way] we can get to more media outlets because as we get into the election campaign, there's going to be far more interest,” she said.

Her office said follow-up questions could be directed there after a press conference is over.

Albertans are expected to vote on May 29.

'SHE DOESN'T KNOW WHEN TO BE QUIET'

Political scientist Duane Bratt said it is not uncommon for party leaders, particularly conservatives, to "fight the media" ahead of an election.

He believes limiting follow-up questions is a strategy to stop Smith from making mistakes, like when she gave different explanations for why she took a phone call from a controversial pastor.

"The great skill that Smith has as a former radio host is she can talk a lot. The problem is she doesn't know when to be quiet," Bratt told CTV News Edmonton.

"And so enforcing this type of discipline, I think, is coming from her advisors to keep her quiet."

Smith has threatened a lawsuit against the CBC for its reporting on allegations of interference in the justice system relating to the Artur Pawlowski case.

The premier has also announced she is under investigation by the ethics commissioner involving COVID-19 prosecutions.

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley said the United Conservative Party premier's plan to limit questions to elicit more answers is nonsensical.

"The way to answer more questions is to take more questions," Notley told reporters Monday.

"Albertans deserve a premier who is competent enough in her record, in her plan, in her capacity to answer questions for mainstream media and, through that, to be held accountable to the citizens of the province."

'DISRESPECTED A JOURNALIST'

As part of its response to the press gallery, Smith's office pointed an accusatory finger back at Notley for refusing to answer a question Monday from a Western Standard representative.

"Media have been welcome to every one of Premier Smith’s press conferences and have been treated professionally," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the Official Opposition who, yesterday, disrespected a journalist who is a colleague of one of your fully-accredited press gallery members."

Notley said the Western Standard ignores human rights and dignity by promoting discrimination and hatred, particularly toward the LGBTQ2S+ community and members of her caucus.

She stated she will not answer its questions until an apology and retraction is made.

A Western Standard official refused to retract any stories, saying they "contained no errors."

With files from The Canadian Press