Smith says she'll consider changes amid concerns wildfires politicized in election
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she will consider making changes amid questions over whether she is politicizing Alberta’s wildfire crisis by using party news conferences to deliver fire updates meant for the broader public.
Smith says she is just trying to be helpful and deliver as much information as she can, but says she is open to another approach.
“I'm happy if you want me to just refuse taking your questions on wildfires,” Smith told reporters in Calgary Saturday.
“I just feel like this is information you want to know. And if you want to know it, I'm prepared to deliver it to you.”
Smith had to begin walking a fine line of political convention this week after wildfires forced thousands to flee in the midst of an election campaign, with voters going to the polls May 29.
She is expected to juggle her dual roles as premier and party leader: addressing the crisis as premier while separating it as much as possible from party matters to avoid the appearance of using the fires to boost her profile, attack the opposition or otherwise give her and her party an unfair advantage in the election campaign.
Smith kept to that convention in the early days of the blazes, taking questions as premier on May 6 and May 8 but directing they be only about the fires.
She declared a provincial state of emergency on May 6.
But on Thursday, Smith used a party news conference to deliver a fire update. She also took questions about the situation from reporters at party events during the week and again on Saturday.
Smith was asked if Albertans should now be expected to tune in to United Conservative party news conferences to get wildfire updates.
She replied she was trying to be proactive at Thursday’s event to give the public updated information on the state of the fires and to announce members of the Canadian Armed Forces were deploying to assist in select areas.
“There had been two major press releases that had just gone out within the previous hour or two, so I felt like you were going to ask me the question, so I thought I should be upfront about what those decisions were,” said Smith.
“But you know, happy if you want to get your (Alberta legislature) press gallery to complain and tell me to stop doing any questions from you on wildfires and arrange to do it another way.
“We'll take that under consideration.”
Since the state of emergency was declared, the government has been delivering daily live updates on its webpage with fire officials or with UCP candidate Mike Ellis taking questions from reporters in his role as public safety minister.
Alberta’s Opposition NDP has already criticized Smith for blurring her roles as premier and party leader.
Leaked video from May 6 shows Smith announcing to party members she was invoking a state of emergency before she told the public about it later that day, telling them, ``You guys are the first to hear about it, so you got a little bit of inside information.”
Smith has already locked horns with the Alberta Legislature Press Gallery Association over her decision as premier a month ago to restrict media questions.
Smith has carried that policy over to her campaign, restricting reporters to one question per news conference with no followup queries.
The policy applies only to Smith.
The gallery association called for the policy to be reversed in a letter dated April 18, saying it deprives reporters of the opportunity to challenge or seek clarification from Smith if her initial answer proves insufficient.
Smith has said the policy will remain in place throughout the election because there are more reporters seeking answers during this period and this allows time for more of them to ask questions.
Smith walked the policy back a week ago, starting with her May 6 news conferences which were held in her role as premier and carried on the government social media feed.
She announced the state of emergency at those news conferences and took questions relating only to the fires. She took a question and a followup from each reporter and continued that practice in another news conference as premier on the government social media channel Monday.
Smith’s campaign spokesman Becca Polak said Monday they were going to allow two questions for all wildfire topics to ensure Albertans got accurate information but said Smith would still only take one question on all other matters.
That policy has since lapsed, with Smith returning to taking one question only from each reporter on all topics, including the wildfires.
On Saturday, UCP spokesman Dave Prisco clarified the policy is two questions when Smith is in her role as premier discussing wildfires and one question when she is taking questions in her role as UCP leader.
The press gallery association also sent a letter on May 4 to all parties urging them to take questions and cooperate with all gallery members.
The NDP has declined to take questions from gallery member The Western Standard.
NDP Leader Rachel Notley said she respects media and differing political viewpoints among media but cannot dignify an organization that, through its editorial policy, ignores human rights and dignity by promoting discrimination and hatred, particularly toward the LGBTQ community and members of Notley's caucus.
Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt has said Notley "is not entitled to decide who is media and who is not. The Western Standard will never retract a story that contains no errors other than offending her sensitivities.''
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Smith says she'll consider changes amid concerns wildfires politicized in election
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she will consider making changes amid questions over whether she is politicizing Alberta’s wildfire crisis by using party news conferences to deliver fire updates meant for the broader public.
Mendicino concedes there could be new 'Chinese police stations' in Canada, insists RCMP will shut them down
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino concedes there may be new so-called 'Chinese police stations' in Canada after saying last month they'd all been shut down, but he insists the RCMP will close any new sites if they do exist.
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, according to a news release from Guinness.
Mournful Mother's Day for bereaved families as cemetery labour standoff continues
Bereaved families are calling on Quebec’s premier to get involved in a labour dispute that has kept Canada’s biggest cemetery closed for five months. The wrought-iron gates of Montreal’s Notre-Dames-Des-Neiges cemetery have been shut to the public since mid-January due to a strike by operations and maintenance workers, with the exception of a few days in early spring.
County of Grande Prairie warns of danger of civilian firefighting after incident that endangered crews
As frustration mounts over the response to wildfires that have forced thousands of Albertans to flee their homes and rural properties, one county is warning its residents against "unsanctioned acts" it says put lives in danger.
Controversy after Quebec teachers replace Mother's Day with celebration of parents
The controversial decision by teachers at a Quebec school to replace Mother's Day events with a celebration of parents has caused ripples all the way to the provincial legislature, but supporters say such moves can benefit children.
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun, and the NBA is looking into the matter again as well.
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Calgary
-
Smith says she'll consider changes amid concerns wildfires politicized in election
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she will consider making changes amid questions over whether she is politicizing Alberta’s wildfire crisis by using party news conferences to deliver fire updates meant for the broader public.
-
Roads around Chinook mall closed for Mother's Day Run
The roads around CF Chinook Centre are closed until noon Sunday due to the annual Sport Chek Mother's Day Run.
-
Polling shows 'most competitive election' as Alberta campaigns wrap second week
As the front-running UCP and NDP complete their second week of campaigning, new numbers suggest Alberta could be in for an extremely close sprint to the finish line.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police and firefighters aim to recruit women in emergency services
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) have teamed together to get women and girls thinking about careers in emergency services.
-
City of Saskatoon considering changes to election process
The City of Saskatoon is looking at modernizing the election experience for residents.
-
'We're resilient': Sask. First Nation still healing after a devastating fire
Members of the Mosquito Grizzly Bears Head Lean Man Band are still recovering after a fire on April 24 demolished an 8-plex home.
Regina
-
'Heavy smoke and fire': House blaze in northwest Regina under investigation
Members of Regina’s Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) worked to get a house fire in the city’s northwest under control Saturday night.
-
'Very beautiful': Residents welcomed to Government House as coronation celebrations continue
Regina residents continue to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, with festivities at Government House.
-
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff sound alarm on low wages as strike continues
CUPE members say school support staff incomes in Halifax are not enough, even with the new deal.
-
Nova Scotia man faces several charges after struggle, standoff with police
RCMP say a 25-year-old man from Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley faces several charges including assault of a police officer following an incident on Friday.
-
LEGO enthusiasts build 10,000-piece replica of Halifax Citadel
Maritime LEGO enthusiasts were busy in Halifax Saturday afternoon, putting the finishing touches on their scale replica of the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site.
Toronto
-
Racist posters with teen girls' phone numbers hung in GTA town as 'act of revenge,' police say
Three teenage boys are facing harassment charges after police say they hung a number of offensive flyers, containing racist messaging, with the phone numbers of two young females listed on them around a GTA town.
-
Ways you can celebrate Mother's Day in Toronto this weekend
Mother’s Day is here, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate with the whole family in Toronto this weekend.
-
20 years on, David Miller's 2003 win looms over Toronto mayoral race
The battle lines in Toronto's upcoming mayoral race may feel familiar to some: A conservative has left office and a wide open race to replace him has taken shape. Candidates lament a city in disrepair and spar over the future of the waterfront.
Montreal
-
Mournful Mother's Day for bereaved families as cemetery labour standoff continues
Bereaved families are calling on Quebec’s premier to get involved in a labour dispute that has kept Canada’s biggest cemetery closed for five months. The wrought-iron gates of Montreal’s Notre-Dames-Des-Neiges cemetery have been shut to the public since mid-January due to a strike by operations and maintenance workers, with the exception of a few days in early spring.
-
Quebec pharmacies will stop distributing free COVID-19 tests on Monday, with some exceptions
As of Monday, rapid tests will no longer be available free of charge to the majority of Quebecers. Only those considered vulnerable to complications -- immunosuppressed adults, people over 60, pregnant people and adults living with chronic illness -- and those benefiting from free medication under the public drug insurance plan will have free access to COVID-19 screening tests in pharmacies.
-
CAQ convention: François Legault scores 98.61% confidence vote
Quebec premier and leader of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) party François Legault scored 98.61 per cent in a vote of confidence by his delegates on Sunday. Around 850 CAQ members gathered at a Sherbrooke convention to show their near-unanimous support for the premier.
Ottawa
-
Councillor wants Ottawa to immediately explore new technologies for diverting waste from landfills
An Ottawa councillor wants city staff to explore new technologies to divert waste from landfills, as the city looks at implementing a "bag tag" policy to extend the life of the Trail Road landfill.
-
Four places to see the tulips in Ottawa-Gatineau this spring
CTV News Ottawa looks at four places to see the tulips in the Ottawa-Gatineau region over the next two weekends.
-
Fire guts home in Carlsbad Springs overnight
A home in Carlsbad Springs, in Ottawa's rural southeast, was severely damaged by fire overnight.
Kitchener
-
Roads reopen following downtown Kitchener crash
Regional police were at the intersection of Cedar Street and Charles Street East in Kitchener on Sunday afternoon investigating what appeared to be a serious crash.
-
Lawyer representing encampment residents speaks out following Roos Island rally arrests
Supporters of those living at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are calling for charges to be dropped against housing advocates and all city decisions concerning the encampment there to be rescinded.
-
Kitchener man arrested following two hour standoff with police: WRPS
An arrest has been made after police say a man barricaded himself in a residence for two hours while uttering threats Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Voters to choose MPs in four federal byelections across country next month
Voters in four federal ridings will go to the polls next month.
-
Man arrested in connection to random kidnapping near The Pas: RCMP
RCMP in The Pas have arrested a man in connection to a random kidnapping Saturday.
-
'At a critical point': Manitoba Animal Alliance rescues dog with collar embedded in neck
A stray dog found with a collar embedded in its neck is recovering after the successful efforts of a Manitoba animal rescue group.
Vancouver
-
'They're not these malicious creatures of the night': UBC researchers collect bat data after deadly fungus found
Vancouver's nightlife stretches further than just the Granville strip. Bats are letting loose and can be seen flying across the city's night sky and coexisting with its urban environment.
-
Peace River Regional District lifts evacuation order for residents near wildfire
The Peace River Regional District in northern British Columbia says it's lifted an evacuation order for residents of the Goodlow area near Boundary Lake, but is keeping an alert in place as crews continue to battle a nearby blaze.
-
B.C. healthcare system bracing for "spike" in heat-related illness and injuries
It's a long-established pattern in British Columbia that heat waves prompt a surge of injuries and illnesses, and healthcare agencies are bracing for the first such wave of the season as unseasonably hot weather settles over the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Man shot after ramming B.C. RCMP vehicle, injuring officer
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after an officer shot a man who the RCMP say drove into a police vehicle at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment, injuring an officer.
-
One-winged raven learns to paint, recycle to overcome adversity
"He’s like a cheeky toddler!" Adam finds out how a Cowichan Valley raven is overcoming adversity through recycling and painting.
-
NDP names Sooke school trustee as candidate for Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection
British Columbia's New Democrats have formally named the head of a Victoria-area school board as their candidate in an upcoming byelection to fill the seat once held by former Premier John Horgan.