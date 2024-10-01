Smith shares finer points of proposed trans student pronoun legislation

Alberta's premier shared new details Tuesday about her government's proposed gender legislation.

Danielle Smith will introduce it when the Alberta legislature's fall session starts near the end of October.

In a six-minute video posted to social media, Smith went over the points of her policy, much of which has already been released.

One new detail involves 16- and 17-year-olds choosing to use a different name or pronoun at school.

"In those extremely rare circumstances where a teacher feels that a child might be at risk should the parents be notified of a desired name or pronoun change, Alberta Education will provide a protocol to ensure the protection of that child throughout the parental notification process," Smith said in the video.

She doesn't say what that protocol would entail nor what other safety measures would be in place.

Smith goes on to say she believes parents who disagree with their children's choices will still love and care for them.

A MacEwan University professor says that's unlikely.

"Children are not telling their parents because maybe their parents have homophobic beliefs, or maybe they will get kicked out of their homes or face physical violence, which is unfortunately a reality, so I don't think there are any practical things that the government really has in place that are going to protect these children," Dr. JJ Wright, an assistant professor of sociology at MacEwan, told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.

The policy also includes rules around hormone blockers and surgery.

Smith has also clarified rules around trans girls and women playing competitive sports.

She says the ban will only apply to provincial leagues and school teams, not co-ed and recreation leagues.