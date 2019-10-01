

Traffic was temporarily disrupted in northwest Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon after a garage fire.

Crews were called to 137 Avenue and 137 Street around 12:45 p.m.

Thick smoke could be seen coming from the structure.

Wow! Bad house fire in #YEG just happened, 137 Ave about 138st! Was driving past before fire brigade got there! Hope everyone is ok! @globaledmonton @ctvedmonton @globalnews pic.twitter.com/SaWcBNLx2l — Myk Aussie (@MykAussie) October 1, 2019

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the fire initially broke out inside the house and extended to the garage.

Firefighters were quickly able to get the blaze under control.

There’s no information yet on what caused the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire.