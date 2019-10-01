Smoke blankets Edmonton street from house and garage fire
Garage fire on Oct. 1, 2019. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 1:12PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 1, 2019 1:38PM MDT
Traffic was temporarily disrupted in northwest Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon after a garage fire.
Crews were called to 137 Avenue and 137 Street around 12:45 p.m.
Thick smoke could be seen coming from the structure.
According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the fire initially broke out inside the house and extended to the garage.
Firefighters were quickly able to get the blaze under control.
There’s no information yet on what caused the fire.
No one was home at the time of the fire.