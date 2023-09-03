Smoke covers Edmonton for much of the long weekend

Edmonton remained under air quality statements on Sunday and the smoke shows no signs of going anywhere during Labour Day weekend.

The capital region is blanketed in wildfire smoke and has had a high-risk air quality since Saturday, according to Environment Canada, with a similar forecast into at least Tuesday.

However, some Edmontonians have decided to enjoy the long weekend outdoors, including at the 124 Grand Market.

"I know online it says it’s really bad but I can’t stay cooped up the whole long weekend so I decided to spend a little bit of time here at the market," Chris Tohercroisi told CTV News Edmonton.

Four vendors did not participate this weekend due to the smoke, but others still had to sell their fresh produce.

"It’s really important because they have harvested all this product and they spend the weekend getting ready for it so when we do cancel it, it’s very detrimental to them," Julianne Sherwin with The Public Food Hub explained.

When the air quality is this poor, Environment Canada recommends cancelling "strenuous" outdoor activities. Grace Lam, a University of Alberta Hospital adult respirologist, says people with lung conditions, seniors and pregnant women are at higher risk of wildfire smoke.

"When you’re indoors, [make] sure that windows and doors are all closed so you’re not letting in a lot of the air from outside."

