Smoke outlook for Edmonton: It will be here a while

    Thick wildfire smoke blew into the Edmonton region early Wednesday morning and the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) readings jumped to the 10+ range.

    That's in the "very high risk" category. A northwesterly flow dragged the wildfire smoke in from fires burning in northwestern Alberta, northeastern British Columbia and southern NWT.

    The thickest plume of smoke is expected to push off into eastern Alberta by Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but we'll still be "hazy" in the Edmonton region through the day Thursday. AQHI forecasts are for the area to be in the "moderate to high risk" range Thursday.

    Air quality has slowly been improving from west to east. Here's a comparison of the Purple Air maps from Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon.

    Here's a look at the air quality advisories issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada as of Wednesday afternoon:

    Friday night and Saturday are anticipated to get extremely smoky once again in the Edmonton area as wildfire smoke blows back in, but this time from the east.

    Bottom line: air quality will vary through the next few days, but Thursday and early Friday should be more "hazy" than "smoky."  Thicker smoke will likely become an issue late Friday, through the day Saturday and possibly into Sunday as well.

    Wildfire smoke hangs over downtown Edmonton on Aug. 14, 2024. (Brandon Lynch / CTV News Edmonton)

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Smoky. AQHI: High to Very High risk

    High: 25

     

    Tonight - Smoky/Hazy. AQHI: Moderate to High risk

    9pm: 21

     

    Thursday - Mainly sunny & hazy. AQHI: Moderate risk

    Morning Low: 14

    Afternoon High: 26

     

    Friday - Mostly cloudy & smoky/hazy. AQHI: Moderate to High risk

    60% chance of showers, especially in the afternoon/evening.

    Morning Low: 14

    Afternoon High: 21

     

    Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers in the morning.

    Morning Low: 13

    Afternoon High: 20

     

    Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

    Morning Low: 13

    Afternoon High: 22

     

    Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: 14

    Afternoon High: 23  

