EDMONTON -- The Mill Woods apartment fire Tuesday started on a top floor balcony after a resident didn't properly throw away “smoking material,” said fire officials.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the fire at 9:14 a.m. after the caller said they saw flames and smoke coming from the roof.

The fire was under control by 10:23 a.m. and fully extinguished at 12:23 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire, EFRS said.

The damage, which fire officials called extensive, is estimated at $1.5 million.