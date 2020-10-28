Advertisement
‘Smoking material’ started Mill Woods apartment fire: EFRS
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 3:05PM MDT
Mill Woods apartment fire. Oct. 27, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- The Mill Woods apartment fire Tuesday started on a top floor balcony after a resident didn't properly throw away “smoking material,” said fire officials.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the fire at 9:14 a.m. after the caller said they saw flames and smoke coming from the roof.
The fire was under control by 10:23 a.m. and fully extinguished at 12:23 p.m.
No one was injured in the fire, EFRS said.
The damage, which fire officials called extensive, is estimated at $1.5 million.