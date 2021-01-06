EDMONTON -- A fire at an apartment building in the Strathcona neighbourhood Wednesday started after smoking material was discarded improperly, fire officials said.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the fire at 1 a.m. after the caller reporter smoke coming from the basement of Creekside Apartments on 96 Street and 82 Avenue.

Crews were on scene within minutes, with the fire being declared under control by 1:31 a.m. and fully extinguished by 3:04 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire, EFRS said.

The damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $50,000.