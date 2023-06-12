'Smoking materials' started blaze that caused $2.5M damage to Edmonton apartment: investigators

A Saturday afternoon blaze at an apartment building northeast of downtown Edmonton started with "smoking materials" on a balcony and caused $2.5 million in damages.

Fire crews were called just before 3 p.m. to 119 Avenue and 82 Street. They found "a unit and its balcony fully involved in flames."

"The fire quickly spread through the top floor of the building and a second-alarm fire was called, requesting additional fire crews at the scene for support," a spokesperson from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services wrote in a Monday update.

"The fire was brought under control at 4:21 p.m. and declared out at 7:56 p.m."

A man who lives in a nearby building said he saw the flames start to spread, so he raced to alert residents of the building.

"I noticed there was a fire that started on the balcony there, just a little small garbage fire. Not even a minute later, it rose, and it rose quick," Allan Knox told CTV News Edmonton at the scene.

"I started screaming from my balcony, 'Call 911,' telling people to get the heck out of that building as fast as possible."

There were no injuries and residents were assisted by an emergency support response team.

Fire officials believe the building is beyond repair but a spokesperson said a final decision on that will have to come from the owner.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Galen McDougall and Karyn Mulcahy