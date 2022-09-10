Smoky conditions prompt air quality statement for Edmonton area

A special air quality statement was issued for Edmonton, Sherwood Park and St. Albert Saturday afternoon.

Environment and Climate Canada issued a statement saying smoke from a B.C. forest fire had moved into northern and central Alberta, leading to poor air quality and reduced visibility from smoke.

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) in Edmonton was two out of 10 at 1 p.m. Saturday, but had jumped to a seven out of 10 around 2 p.m.

Strenuous outdoor activities should be reduced when AQHI is high. According to Environment Canada, children, seniors, and people with cardiovascular or lung diseases are more sensitive to air pollution and should try to reduce exposure as much as possible.

Environment Canada predicts the AQHI to drop to a 5, a moderate risk, Saturday night.

Other communities in Alberta are also experiencing smoky conditions, including Drayton Valley, Edson, Slave Lake and Peace River.

For the full list of communities affected by the air quality advisory, visit Environment Canada's website.