Snacks, seating and super-fast charging: What to expect at Edmonton's new EV-only service station

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers in Edmonton now have a place to grab a snack and relax while they charge up.

ChargeStop Technologies Inc. opened an EV-only service station in Old Strathcona on Thursday. According to the company, it's the first of its kind in Canada.

"I am extremely pleased that ChargeStop is opening Canada’s first EV charging station right here in Edmonton Strathcona," said area MP Heather McPherson. "Stations will help Edmonton and western Canada embrace the high-tech, low-emissions future we need to combat global climate change and develop a lower-carbon economy."

Other charging stalls in Edmonton supply around 50 kilowatts per hour, which can take around eight hours to full charge an EV battery.

The station offers Level 3 (super-fast) charging stalls, which ChargeStop said can power most EVs up to 85 per cent in around 20 minutes.

To avoid the lines, drivers can book a stall ahead of time by using the company's app.

At the station, drivers will also find a convenience store with food and beverages, washrooms and a seating area.

"Each ChargeStop station includes all of the amenities of a service station but is designed to serve EV drivers. We are dedicated to making charging an enjoyable experience for drivers," said ChargeStop CEO Tim Murphy.

Vehicles can be seen charging at the ChargeStop electric vehicle service station in Old Strathcona on Sept. 12, 2024. (Erin Bezovie/CTV News Edmonton)EV usage is rising nationally, with Statistics Canada reporting that zero-emission vehicles exceeded 10 per cent of new vehicle registrations in the last quarter of 2023. That represents a 49-per-cent increase from 2022 and a 115-per-cent increase compared to 2021.

ChargeStop is planning to open 20 more locations across Canada in 2025.

Starting in January, EV drivers will have to pay $200 per year in Alberta taxes. The province said the new tax will help pay for road improvements.