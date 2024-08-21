Snake strikes spike as roadkill numbers in Alberta trend upward
Provincial data suggests Alberta’s roadkill numbers are soaring, with snakes hit particularly hard last year.
Alberta Wildlife Watch says almost 400 snake carcasses were reported to it in 2023. The year before there were eight, and in 2021 there were just two.
The program's database says in all, more than 7,000 animals were reported hit and killed by vehicles last year. That is a 73 per cent increase from 2019.
Deer are the most commonly killed animal on Alberta's roads, the data suggests, as more than 4,250 have been reported killed in each of the last three years.
Other animals that are commonly killed by cars every year are skunks, coyotes, rabbits, raccoons, porcupines, moose, and pet dogs and cats.
Dale Gienow, with Edmonton-based wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organization WILDNorth, said the snake deaths may be an outlier.
Gienow said one theory is that a hibernacula, an underground refuge for snakes during the winter, was close to a road.
If that's the case, which could be given that many of the snake strikes are marked as occurring in the fall, it means a large number of the slithering reptiles were making their way to a den when they were hit.
Co-ordinates included in the database point to hundreds of snakes being killed in Elk Island National Park, 45 kilometres east of Edmonton.
When it comes to deer, Gienow said that while thousands are killed on Alberta's roads every year, it's not enough to harm the animal's overall population.
"In terms of the deer populations or the populations of these common species that are hit, it probably doesn't make a big change or difference in wildlife populations," said Gienow.
Todd Zimmerling, the president and chief executive of the Alberta Conservation Association, agreed, and added that there are two species of deer in the province — mule and white-tailed — with populations over 100,000.
"From my point of view, this is less of a wildlife issue (than a human safety issue)," Zimmerling said of the data. "It is much more of a 'What data can we collect to help us reduce the impact on human life and damage to vehicles' sort of thing, because that is a really important thing and can have obviously tragic impacts."
Zimmerling said the risk to human lives is especially pronounced when it comes to collisions with bigger animals, like moose.
Between 400 and 500 moose were killed by cars in Alberta in each of the last four years, according to the data.
"It's one thing to hit a deer, a very different thing to hit a moose," Zimmerling said.
Both Zimmerling and Gienow said while on the surface it appears roadkill cases are increasing in Alberta, it's possible that the government's data isn't telling the full story as many collisions could go unreported or untracked every year.
But Gienow said the statistics they do have “help us determine what we can do to keep people and animals safe."
The Alberta government says it uses this data to inform strategies to reduce the number of animal and vehicle collisions.
The province says on its website that 19 projects are either under construction or are being designed to try and reduce the number of animal-vehicle collisions on highways.
All of these projects are near or south of Calgary, and involve building wildlife overpasses or underpasses, or involve installing fencing along highways.
Zimmerling said not a lot can be done to stop the car-animal collisions, but said, "If we've got the money to do overpasses or underpasses, then those are the ways to go at this point in time.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
Tory MP deletes post that claimed cost of living is driving parents to traffic kids
Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri has deleted a post on X that claimed the affordability crisis has driven parents to traffic their kids.
Multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals across Canada receive identical bomb threats
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
No evidence of docs related to misconduct allegations against Frank Stronach: court
An Ontario court has rejected a bid by Frank Stronach’s granddaughter to compel the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Global Affairs Canada 'very proud' of $9M NYC condo purchase, says consul general Tom Clark didn't influence
Canada's consul general in New York Tom Clark did not influence the government's decision to purchase his new official residence, a senior Global Affairs Canada official told MPs Wednesday.
'Caught me by surprise': Rare 'blue' frog spotted in Nova Scotia
When a Nova Scotia woman set out on a walk, she ended up discovering something very colourful - a rare 'blue' frog.
Alicia Silverstone is 'alive and well' after concern over her possibly poisonous snack
'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone sparked concern after she posted a video in which she took a bite into what some of her followers speculated was poisonous fruit.
Boaters urged to seek shelter as 'waterspout watch' issued for coastal B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous weather phenomena.
Commuters, billions of dollars could be affected by rail strike; Trudeau urges deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging negotiators to reach a deal to prevent an unprecedented railway stoppage that could have an economic impact worth billions of dollars.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
7 Calgary coworkers to split $5M Lotto 6-49 win: 'Most of us are investing'
Seven Calgary coworkers have won a whopping $5 million on a Lotto 6-49 ticket.
-
4 children, 2 adults hurt in head-on crash near Coalhurst, Alta.
Six people, including four children, are in hospital following a serious crash near Coalhurst early Wednesday morning.
-
Calgary police officer speaks out after fellow cop pleads guilty to sharing sex video
A Calgary police officer pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct on Wednesday, after it was found he shared an intimate video and images of a woman and fellow officer with others on the force.
Lethbridge
-
Crown files notice, may appeal not-guilty verdicts in Coutts murder-conspiracy case
Crown prosecutors in Alberta have given notice they plan to appeal the not-guilty verdicts given to two men arrested at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Whoop-Up Days 2024 kicks off in Lethbridge
Whoop-Up Days are here and plenty of people have already made their way to the exhibition grounds to see what this year has in store.
-
2024 Whoop-Up Days parade brings out thousands of spectators
Thousands of people dusted off their cowboy hats and boots to take in the 2024 Whoop-Up Days parade on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
'A hell of a fire': Home destroyed in farm fire south of Saskatoon
A large fire south of Saskatoon has destroyed multiple buildings, including a home.
-
'They want government to do their dirty work': Canadian farmers feel helpless to stop rail disruption
As Thursday’s strike deadline looms and the two biggest rail companies in Canada prepare to lock out their workers, Saskatchewan producers are watching anxiously.
-
Sask. woman dies in northern highway rollover
A 34-year-old woman from Wollaston Lake, Saskatchewan, lost her life in a rollover on Highway 905 on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Arrests made after Mexican immigrants discovered working for company in Moose Jaw
A joint investigation between the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) and Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) led to the arrest of four immigrants from Mexico who were working in Saskatchewan illegally.
-
'Competitiveness has always been a part of me': Former Humboldt Bronco heading to Paris for Paralympics
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
-
Ontario man charged after drug seizure in Yorkton
A 22-year-old man from Ontario is facing multiple charges after RCMP seized cocaine, fentanyl and meth after searching a business and vehicle in Yorkton.
Vancouver
-
Multiple B.C. synagogues targeted with bomb threats, premier says
As police investigate bomb threats directed at Jewish institutions across Canada, the premier of B.C. has confirmed "multiple" such incidents within the province.
-
B.C. developer ordered to pay almost $100K for misconduct that caused 'consumer harm'
A developer in B.C.'s Kootenay region has been ordered to pay nearly $100,000 to the BC Financial Services Authority for misconduct that caused "consumer harm."
-
Rail strike would halt B.C.'s West Coast Express commuter train, says TransLink
The operator of British Columbia's commuter train that shuttles thousands of people across the Lower Mainland says it won't be able to run if a strike halts Canada's two biggest railways this week.
Vancouver Island
-
Boaters urged to seek shelter as 'waterspout watch' issued for coastal B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous weather phenomena.
-
B.C. home struck by lightning, sparking electrical fire
A neighbourhood in Ladysmith, B.C, got the shock of a lifetime when a bolt a lightning struck a home late Sunday afternoon.
-
Surrey man charged, released from custody after stranger sexual assault in woman's home
Mounties say a 24-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering and sexual assault in connection with a stranger attack at a home in Surrey, B.C.
Toronto
-
Ontario premier defends plan to close 10 supervised drug consumption sites, despite experts calling for more to open
Premier Doug Ford is defending his government’s decision to shutter 10 of Ontario’s 23 supervised drug consumption sites due to their proximity to schools and child care centres.
-
Metrolinx to 'acquire' 25 homes on Pape Avenue in Riverdale for Ontario Line construction
More than two dozen renters and homeowners on the east side of Pape Avenue in Riverdale have recently learned that they will have to give up their homes – at least temporarily – for the construction of the new Ontario Line.
-
No evidence of docs related to misconduct allegations against Frank Stronach: court
An Ontario court has rejected a bid by Frank Stronach’s granddaughter to compel the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Montreal
-
Montreal synagogues on Canada-wide list of threatened Jewish institutions
Montreal police says at least a dozen synagogues in Montreal are on a list of more than 100 places of worship across Canada that received email threats.
-
Man, 28, charged with first-degree murder after woman found with hands, mouth bound in Lachine apartment
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a 64-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and mouth bound last month in Montreal's Lachine borough.
-
Northwestern Quebec helicopter crash victims identified as couple and their grandson
The Quebec coroner's office has identified the three people who died in a helicopter crash late Sunday in the province's northwest.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief expects charges to be laid in high-profile attack on couple
The new chief for the Halifax Regional Police expects charges to be laid in connection to a high-profile attack on a same-sex couple in the city’s downtown core earlier this summer.
-
Search for kayaker in Halifax ends, investigation continues as missing person case
A three-day search for a missing kayaker in a Halifax-area lake has concluded although the woman has yet to be found.
-
Police search for suspect who allegedly threw a beverage at woman, toddler in Saint John
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a suspect and witnesses following an assault in the city earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
-
Manitoba municipalities will be able to opt out of Plan 20-50
Manitoba communities will be able to opt out of being part of the capital planning region if they want according to new legislation that will introduced by the Manitoba government.
-
Man charged following bus stabbing: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with an unprovoked stabbing on a bus last week.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa joins dozens who will not participate in Capital Pride parade
The City of Ottawa is the latest organization to back out of this weekend's Capital Pride parade.
-
RCMP investigating bomb threats at Ottawa hospitals, Jewish organizations
Hospitals, synagogues and Jewish organizations in Ottawa were among the more than a hundred across Canada who received identical bomb threats on Wednesday morning.
-
Ottawa school bus authority short 13 drivers two weeks from start of school
The Ottawa Student Transportation Agency (OSTA) is short 13 bus drivers heading into the new school year, and that's affecting schools in Nepean and the city's west end as of Wednesday, says the service.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
There is a link between the meat you eat and a chronic disease, according to new research
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
-
Sudbury man charged in stabbing incident near Richard Lake
A 40-year-old Sudbury man has been charged following a stabbing Tuesday night in the Richard Lake area.
Barrie
-
Young mother killed in head-on Innisfil crash crossed centre line, police say
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
-
Boy, 14, hospitalized after alleged stabbing at Barrie park
Police officers are investigating reports a young teen was stabbed at a park in Barrie Tuesday evening.
-
Guilty plea expected in Barrie hit-and-run that claimed international student's life
A 20-year-old man charged in connection with the death of an international student in Barrie could soon be entering a guilty plea.
Kitchener
-
Child’s phone catches fire in Cambridge, Ont. movie theatre
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old’s cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
-
Three youths arrested after Cambridge shooting
A 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl have been arrested after a shooting in Cambridge.
-
'I thought he was going to kill me': Little old lady explains how she survived knife attack
An elderly woman says she’s lucky to be alive after surviving a stabbing attack while walking her dog near her east London Ont. home on Monday morning.
London
-
'I thought he was going to kill me': Little old lady explains how she survived knife attack
An elderly woman says she’s lucky to be alive after surviving a stabbing attack while walking her dog near her east London Ont. home on Monday morning.
-
Cannabis locations closed by OPP, with warrants related to 'illegal cannabis storefronts'
Police said that they executed search warrants on at least two London cannabis stores and other locations on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation on Tuesday.
-
Three-vehicle crash sends four people to hospital
Injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening after a three-vehicle crash in London. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Brydges Street.
Windsor
-
Heavy police presence in Chatham, public asked to avoid area
The Chatham-Kent Police Service has alerted the public of a heavy police presence in the area of McNaughton Avenue East between Taylor Trail and Spurgeon Drive.
-
No threats sent to Windsor Jewish Community
The Windsor Jewish Community did not receive any threats on Wednesday, despite reports of bomb threats that were sent to other Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals across Canada.
-
$100,000 in damages following morning fire on Ellis Street
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has reported damages more than $100,000 following an early morning fire on Wednesday.