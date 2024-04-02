Snoop Dogg to play Rogers Place, Scotiabank Saddledome in June
Snoop Dogg is coming to Alberta in June as part of his Cali to Canada Tour.
The U.S. rapper will play Rogers Place on Thursday, June 20 and Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, June 21.
He will go to nine other Canadian cities, including Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Vancouver.
Snoop Dogg will be joined by Warren G and DJ Quik.
General tickets go on sale Friday on Ticketmaster.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion What are the tax implications of working from home?
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza, demands investigation
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada condemns an airstrike launched by the Israeli military that killed seven aid workers in the Gaza Strip.
Spring storm to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow across Eastern Canada
An early spring storm is set to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow to five provinces in Eastern Canada.
Ontario diabetes patient initially denied Ozempic coverage
A 61-year-old man with diabetes is speaking out after he was initially denied coverage for Ozempic due to what he later learned was a clerical error.
Pope exposes confidential details of past conclaves and settles scores with Pope Benedict XVI's aide
Pope Francis has exposed the political 'manoeuvres' used to sway votes during the two most recent elections of popes, while denying he is planning to reform the process for future conclaves, in a book-length interview published Tuesday.
Germany to redesign Adidas soccer jersey numbering amid Nazi symbol controversy
German soccer authorities will redesign the number '4' on the country’s national jerseys amid claims it resembles a logo used by Nazi paramilitary units.
opinion What are the tax implications of working from home?
Working from home certainly has some perks and benefits, but it can change the way you file your tax returns. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew offers tips on on filing your taxes differently depending on what work-from-home scenario you find yourself in.
Russia says it is working on removing Taliban from its terrorist list. Here's why
Russia said on Tuesday it had important matters to discuss with Afghanistan's Taliban leaders and was working to remove the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organizations.
Stranded orca calf remains in B.C. lagoon, breaching at regular intervals
A stranded killer whale calf is showing signs of regular activity as it breaches every seven to 10 minutes in a lagoon near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
NEW A senior took a DNA test decades after being adopted. He found 6 siblings he had never met
An Alberta man was nearly in his 80s when he found out he had six siblings across Canada, thanks to his granddaughter searching for roots of their family tree.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Police investigate reports of possible shooting in Cougar Ridge
Calgary police are investigating after a number of shell casings were found in the southwest community of Cougar Ridge.
-
Dozens displaced after fire significantly damages Deer Run apartment building
Dozens of residents of an apartment building in Deer Run were displaced after a Monday evening fire caused significant damage to the building.
-
Snoop Dogg to play Rogers Place, Scotiabank Saddledome in June
Snoop Dogg is coming to Alberta in June as part of his Cali to Canada Tour.
Lethbridge
-
Castle Mountain Marie spreads a little love by handing out hugs to skiers
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
-
Lethbridge opens 3 seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday
The City of Lethbridge is opening three seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday.
-
City of Lethbridge increases rebates for Clean Energy Improvement Program
The City of Lethbridge is making it easier for residents to make their homes more energy efficient.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees first person enter race for mayor
Former candidate Cary Tarasoff announced his intentions to run in November’s civic election in an online video posted on Monday morning.
-
Saskatoon fan develops unique way to get to front row of Noah Kahan show
Josée Aitken has been a Noah Kahan fan for years, so when she heard he was coming to the Bridge City, she wanted to make the most of it.
-
'A great accomplishment': Historic win sinks in for Saskatchewan curling team
For the second year in a row, Team Saskatchewan won the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship.
Regina
-
'A great accomplishment': Historic win sinks in for Saskatchewan curling team
For the second year in a row, Team Saskatchewan won the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship.
-
On camera: Regina police plane assists in high-speed chase leading to arrests
During a fly along with the Regina Police Service (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU), CTV News captured officers in a high-speed chase.
-
'Tired of it': Demonstrations pop up across Sask. in response to carbon tax increase
Several protests were held near provincial border crossings in Saskatchewan – in response to the latest carbon tax increase.
Vancouver
-
Federal Conservatives climb to top of B.C. polls, impacting potential votes in the province: Angus Reid
Federal Conservatives appear to be climbing the polls in B.C., which may have an impact on future provincial votes, results from a recent survey suggest.
-
Stranded orca calf remains in B.C. lagoon, breaching at regular intervals
A stranded killer whale calf is showing signs of regular activity as it breaches every seven to 10 minutes in a lagoon near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
-
West Vancouver student's rocket drones to compete for Canada at international science fair
Come May, the Collingwood School student will be one of eight Canadian finalists to compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles, the world's largest pre-college STEM competition.
Vancouver Island
-
Stranded orca calf remains in B.C. lagoon, breaching at regular intervals
A stranded killer whale calf is showing signs of regular activity as it breaches every seven to 10 minutes in a lagoon near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
-
B.C. man with attempted kidnapping conviction sentenced for voyeurism at community pool
A British Columbia man who was previously convicted for the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after he tried to watch a woman shower at a community pool on Vancouver Island.
-
Federal Conservatives climb to top of B.C. polls, impacting potential votes in the province: Angus Reid
Federal Conservatives appear to be climbing the polls in B.C., which may have an impact on future provincial votes, results from a recent survey suggest.
Toronto
-
Wife of man accused of killing Toronto cop testifies at murder trial
The wife of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer is testifying at his murder trial today.
-
Wet snow and torrential rain expected in Toronto
A spring storm is expected to hit Toronto on Tuesday morning, bringing heavy rain and high winds to the GTA and parts of southern Ontario.
-
Ontario diabetes patient initially denied Ozempic coverage
A 61-year-old man with diabetes is speaking out after he was initially denied coverage for Ozempic due to what he later learned was a clerical error.
Montreal
-
Here's how much snow is headed to Montreal this week
After a stretch of dry weather through the Easter long weekend, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for snow this week. Montreal could see more than 10 centimetres of accumulation.
-
Q&A: Myths and legends of a solar eclipse
As Montrealers prepare to witness the sun's total eclipse on April 8, some experts have pointed out that the celestial phenomenon has prompted many myths throughout the years.
-
Pro-Palestinian supporters demonstrate in front of aerospace company in Longueuil
Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were in Longueuil to interrupt operations at Heroux-Devtek, an international aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures landing gear.
Atlantic
-
Early spring snowfall may bring up to 30 cm to parts of the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
-
Drop it like it’s hot: Snoop Dogg to perform in Halifax
Haligonians should stay tuned for the next episode as Snoop Dogg is coming to the Scotiabank Centre this summer.
-
'I'm indebted to these guys': First responder, former cop save N.S. man's life in hockey rink
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
Winnipeg
-
Budget day in Manitoba expected to change several taxes, credits and refunds
Manitoba's NDP government is set to introduce its first budget today since winning last October's election.
-
Manitoba extending fuel tax holiday
The Manitoba government is extending the fuel tax holiday.
-
'A miracle': Manitoba community helps injured cat get second chance at life
The community of Gimli has come together to help ensure a beloved feline was able to get life-extending care.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man who killed 3 women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015 dies in prison
Basil Borutski, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing three women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015, has died in custody.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after struck by car in Moodie Drive parking lot
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a hiking trail parking lot in the city's west end on Monday.
-
Pregnant cat found at the Ottawa Airport after 11 day search
A pregnant cat has been found at the Ottawa International Airport, nearly two weeks after it went missing in the parking garage after arriving in Ottawa from Winnipeg.
Northern Ontario
-
Manhunt for four 'dangerous' suspects in northern Ont. ends with drug-related charges
After a vehicle failed to stop for police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., a massive search for four suspects ended with arrests more than 200 kilometres away in Field.
-
Evidence of arousal leads to sex assault conviction for northern Ont. man
A North Bay man has been found guilty of sexual assault in connection with an incident almost a decade ago involving a young victim.
-
Doctor at Idaho restaurant performs lifesaving pocketknife surgery on choking man
A man celebrating his 94th birthday at an Idaho restaurant with his family last Monday would’ve died had another patron not been there to come to his aid.
Barrie
-
15-year-old faces slew of drugs and weapons charges: OPP
Foot chase in Southgate leads to arrest of young teenager.
-
Alcona fire displaces residents from their home
Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.
-
Spring storm to bring strong winds, rain & snow to central Ontario
Mother Nature is whipping up a spring storm for central Ontario this week, with strong winds, rain and snow in the forecast.
Kitchener
-
Minor hockey player suspended after calling out racism on the ice
A 16-year-old claimed another hockey player called him the N-word during a match. His mother and coach are wondering why he was then suspended for seven games.
-
Emergency crews respond to late night rollover crash in Waterloo, driver charged
A Kitchener woman has been charged with impaired driving after her vehicle flipped over and hit a tree.
-
Collision closes Highway 7/8 in New Hamburg
Two damaged vehicles could be seen just off of Highway 7/8 in New Hamburg on Monday night.
London
-
'Total loss' house fire in Lucan
About 40-50 personnel responded to the fire that started in the basement at 5618 Clandeboye Drive in Lucan while the resident had gone out for coffee.
-
Salt mine security guards on strike
In Goderich Tuesday morning, 15 security guards that work at the salt mine are on strike. Members of Local 9597-34 of the United Steel Workers union hit the picket line on April 1 at 12:45 a.m.
-
New home planned for Middlesex County Council
Middlesex County Council voted unanimously on a plan and design to move into a new location in south London during a recent meeting.
Windsor
-
Windsor plans celebration for NFL Draft in Detroit
The City of Windsor is gearing for the NFL Draft in Detroit with plans for a celebration on this side of the border.
-
Assault in Chatham leads to warrant and arrest
A man has been arrested after an assault on March 31 in Chatham. According to police, a man and a woman got into a verbal argument while walking on King Street.
-
Disqualified driver arrested in Lakeshore
A 19-year-old Tecumseh man has been charged with disqualified driving after a traffic stop in Lakeshore.