Snoop Dogg to play Rogers Place, Scotiabank Saddledome in June

Snoop Dogg is coming to Alberta in June as part of his Cali to Canada Tour.

The U.S. rapper will play Rogers Place on Thursday, June 20 and Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, June 21.

He will go to nine other Canadian cities, including Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

Snoop Dogg will be joined by Warren G and DJ Quik.

General tickets go on sale Friday on Ticketmaster.