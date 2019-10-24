10-15 cm of snow is possible in areas from Grande Prairie south through Jasper and Banff.

Precipitation will start as rain on Thursday and flip over to snow by Friday morning with pockets of heavy, wet snow and gusty wind in the forecast for those areas through the day Friday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued Snowfall WARNINGs.

In the Edmonton area, Friday will bring a big change in the weather pattern. Gusty wind and a drop in temperature will be the main impacts. But, the region WILL get some precipitation as well. A rain/snow mix or wet snow is likely later in the day Friday. Gusts are expected to be in the 50 to 70 km/h range and temperatures will top out near 10 degrees Friday before falling to a high near zero on Saturday.