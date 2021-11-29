Snow crews to tackle residential streets; citywide parking ban starts at midnight

EDMONTON -

The City of Edmonton will begin Phase 2 of a citywide parking ban on Tuesday starting at 12:01 a.m.

During this secondary phase, crews will begin clearing snow and ice on residential and industrial roads.

According to the city, the decision to initiate a Phase 2 ban is dependent on a number of factors, such as the amount of snowfall and build up in these quieter neighbourhoods.

Residents cannot park on residential roads, alleyways or industrial roads until they’ve been sufficiently cleared.

People can, however, park on roads that are clear, signed snow and ice, alternative parking stalls and lots are also an option. The city also recommends asking a neighbour if they have extra space. It is encouraged to watch for signage when a ban is called to find designated areas for parking.

The city’s website notes that drivers don’t have to wait for the city to end the ban to park on a cleared road. For more information, click here.