EDMONTON -- If you thought the moon looked a little brighter than normal last night, you weren’t imagining it.

The second full moon of winter, known as a snow moon, has been visible since Friday evening and will last until Monday morning.

The moon was at its brightest this morning at 12:33 a.m., according to NASA.

It’s one of the biggest full moons of 2020.

The term snow moon comes from northeastern Native American tribes who experienced the heaviest snowfall this time of year, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

This evening the bright star appearing to the right of the full moon will be Regulus.