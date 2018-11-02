There were more than 200 collisions on the snowy and icy Edmonton roads on Friday.

EPS received 206 collision reports between 5:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Fourteen were hit-and-runs, 12 collisions resulted in injuries and 180 properties were damaged.

The city said it was prepared for the snowfall.

“Throughout the night, our inspectors and supervisors were out monitoring the roadways knowing there was looming weather to hit the city,” said Andrew Grant, a senior project manager with the city.

In his Friday WeatherBlast, CTV Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen said Edmonton received 7-12 centimetres of snow.

With files from Timm Bruch