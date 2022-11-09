Snow Valley almost ready for skiing

Skiers will soon be able to hit the slopes inside the city of Edmonton.

Snow Valley Ski Club announced Wednesday that they will officially open back up to the public on Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.

The eight-run hill, located in Whitemud Park just off of the freeway with the same name, will have a soft-opening Monday night for passholders.

Season passes are available to the public before Tuesday. They can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the official opening, excluding Remembrance Day Friday when the hill is closed.

Starting Dec. 2, lift tickets and rentals will cost $12 every Friday, with $2 going to the Edmonton Food Bank.

For more information, visit the Snow Valley website.

Rabbit Hill Snow Resort, southwest of Edmonton, is planning its tentative opening date for Nov. 21, though an official date has not yet been announced.