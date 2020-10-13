EDMONTON -- A natural-looking playground geared towards small children is set to open in the spring after getting approval from city council.

Edmonton City Council unanimously approved the installation on Tuesday.

The roughly 100 square-metre toddler play area will be installed next to Snow Valley’s existing Aerial Park, behind the Rainbow Valley chalet in April 2021.

It will feature artificial climbing boulders as well as balancing logs and a tunnel.

“Our Aerial Park has a minimum height restriction, so we wanted to provide something for the kids that aren’t quite tall enough to get on the Aerial Park, but have a very similar experience,” Snow Valley assistant general manager Paul Robinson told CTV News Edmonton on Oct. 9.

Snow Valley will fund the project, with grant money from the City of Edmonton and the province.

According to Snow Valley officials, the project will cost about $120,000.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jay Rosove