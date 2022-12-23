Snow Way Out: Snow maze opens at Ice District on Christmas Eve
A new attraction will open Christmas Eve in Ice District.
The Snow Way Out snow maze was scheduled to open Dec. 23, but cold weather has pushed the opening back by a day.
“We were hoping to open today, but it’s a little chilly today, so we’re going to open tomorrow, and we’ll be open all the way through the holidays, right through until early in January, then we’re going to open up on weekends,” said Stu Ballentyne of Rogers Place and Ice District.
“It’s a snow maze, obviously some great heat here from the fire pits, we’ve got an ODR, outdoor rink right next to us, and we’re going to have a lot of fun over the holiday break.”
The maze is 75 feet by 75 feet, and the walls are six feet high. It features two snow slides outside, and one slide inside.
Snow slide at Snow Way Out snow maze.
Ballentyne says he doesn’t want to give too much away, but Oilers fans can expect some special touches.
“Once you get inside you realize there’s a bit of a hockey theme to it.”
Snow Way Out snow maze.
And the maze isn’t just for kids.
“This is for families, it’s for everybody. It’s for Edmontonians, it’s for visitors.”
“We’ve got lots of refreshments, we’ve got adult refreshments here too, so people can really enjoy the winter and enjoy a winter city like Edmonton is.”
Rogers Place officials say they’re excited to finally host events at Ice District after restrictions during the pandemic.
Snow Way Out snow maze.
“After two years of not being able to host a lot of events, and now we’ve got, we’ve built Fan Park to be a 12 month of a year festival site, so now this is our first one, so we’re really excited.”
“We’ve got a great New Years party right after the Oilers game, so we’re really excited about everything opening up there.”
Tickets for Snow Way Out are $15.40 for children under 17, $18.50 for seniors, $21.60 for adults, or $51.60 for a family pass for two adults and two children.
Snow Way Out runs until the end of January.
