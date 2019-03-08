

CTV Edmonton





RCMP in Strathcona County are urging drivers to stay off Highway 16 and surrounding highways.

Police said road conditions are slick and visibility is poor.

Officers have responded to numerous vehicles that have left the road and police said drivers should expect delays.

Leduc RCMP are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 2 at Black Mud Creek, just south of 41 Avenue.

Only minor injuries have been reported – but police expect the area will be backed up for the next two to four hours.

In Edmonton, dozens of crashes have been reported to police.

A spokesperson from Edmonton Police Service said there were 49 crashes between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., six involving injuries.