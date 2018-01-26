Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Snowfall in Edmonton-area prompts weekend seasonal parking ban
Environment Canada estimates (as of 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018) between 10 and 13 cm of snow fell in Edmonton overnight.
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 10:50AM MST
City of Edmonton officials said a parking ban would take effect over the weekend, after heavy snow fell in the Edmonton-area overnight.
The city said seasonal parking bans are declared after “significant snowfall” prompts plowing on major roadways. Once a ban is in effect, vehicles parked on affected routes could be tagged and towed.
Exact details on the parking ban were to be released before noon Friday.
As of about 5 a.m. Friday, Environment Canada estimated between 10 and 13 centimetres of snow fell in Edmonton.
Edmonton police said officers were called to a total 11 collisions between 6 and 9 a.m. Friday morning – two of those collisions resulted in injuries, and one was a hit and run.
Police advised drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions, giving themselves extra time to reach their destinations.
More to come…