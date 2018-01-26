City of Edmonton officials said a parking ban would take effect over the weekend, after heavy snow fell in the Edmonton-area overnight.

The city said seasonal parking bans are declared after “significant snowfall” prompts plowing on major roadways. Once a ban is in effect, vehicles parked on affected routes could be tagged and towed.

Exact details on the parking ban were to be released before noon Friday.

As of about 5 a.m. Friday, Environment Canada estimated between 10 and 13 centimetres of snow fell in Edmonton.

Edmonton police said officers were called to a total 11 collisions between 6 and 9 a.m. Friday morning – two of those collisions resulted in injuries, and one was a hit and run.

Police advised drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions, giving themselves extra time to reach their destinations.

More to come…