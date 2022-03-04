Snowfall snarls morning commute as Edmonton brings in Phase 1 parking ban

Snowfall that began in Edmonton on Thursday and carried on overnight into Friday caused plenty of problems on city roads.

Edmonton police said 19 collisions were reported between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Three of those collisions resulted in injuries and one was hit-and-run, with the remainder resulting in property damage.

Crashes were reported Friday morning along Anthony Henday Drive and Yellowhead Trail.

It was a busy afternoon and evening the day before as well, with 70 collisions reported on Thursday between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Police say nine of those 70 resulted in injuries and seven were hit and runs.

As of Friday morning, snowfall estimates range from eight to 15 centimetres with scattered flurries expected to continue into the afternoon.

The snow is forecast to clear by Saturday.

The City of Edmonton also announced that a citywide Phase 1 parking ban will begin Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Residents will not be able to park on arterial and collector roads, bus routes and all roads with seasonal no-parking signs or within the city’s 13 business improvement areas.

The city says it anticipates the ban will last approximately 72 hours.