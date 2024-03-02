EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Snowfall warning issued for central Alberta, road conditions expected to deteriorate

    Vehicles can be seen on a stretch of Highway 2 during a snow storm in this undated file photo. (File) Vehicles can be seen on a stretch of Highway 2 during a snow storm in this undated file photo. (File)
    Drivers in parts of central Alberta are being warned about poor road conditions due to a winter storm.

    According to Environment Canada, heavy snowfall was expected to begin Saturday morning and last until Monday in several regions east and south of Edmonton.

    Snowfall warnings have been issued for Red Deer, Lacombe, Stettler, Ponoka, Wainwright, Vermillion, St. Paul and Lac La Biche.

    Between 15 and 25 centimetres is expected to fall over the weekend.

    Environment Canada said travellers should expect rapidly changing conditions, low visibility and poor road conditions due to the heavy snow and wind.

    Drivers are encouraged to check 511 Alberta before heading out. 

