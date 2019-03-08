

CTV Edmonton





A snowfall warning is in effect for a portion of central Alberta, including the Edmonton and Red Deer areas.

According to Environment Canada, 10-15 centimetres of snow is expected in the Edmonton and Red Deer areas, but amounts between 20-25 centimetres is possible. The agency says the heavy snow is banded, so snowfall amounts could vary significantly.

The snow is forecasted to taper off by Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada warns that visibility may be suddenly reduced as a result of the snow fall.