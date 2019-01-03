

CTV Edmonton





Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Jasper National Park, saying 20-30 centimetres of snow is expected in the area.

The heaviest snow is expected to hit the areas near and south of Sunwapta Falls, near the town of Jasper and the Icefields Parkway (Highway 93) on Thursday and overnight into Friday with conditions improving on Friday.

Park officials say the Icefields Parkway will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday for avalanche control work. The highway is expected to re-open on January 4, but additional work could cause lengthy delays into Saturday.

Environment Canada is encouraging drivers to avoid non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Banff National Park is also under a snowfall warning.