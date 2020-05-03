EDMONTON -- A May snowfall warning was issued for areas west of Edmonton Sunday night, as the capital region prepared to get pounded by as much as 50mm of rain.

“Heavy snow has developed in the Whitecourt region and is expected to continue though the overnight hours into Monday morning. Snowfall accumulations are expected to reach 10 to 15 cm,” a warning issued at 7:37 p.m by Environment Canada read.

Poor driving conditions were expected, and an Alberta 511 traffic camera showed snow was already falling Sunday night on Highway 43 southeast of Whitecourt, a town about 170 km northwest of Edmonton.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada wrote.

The snowfall warning was joined by eight other rainfall alerts in central Alberta, including: Edmonton, Drayton Valley, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Red Deer, Rocky Mountain House,Spruce Grove and Westlock.

“Significant precipitation will impact parts of western and central Alberta tonight and through the day on Monday. Most of the precipitation will fall as rain, with general rainfall totals of 15 to 30 mm expected,” Environment Canada warned.

Forecasters also predicted heavy winds up to 70 km, which were expected to ease Monday.

“In excess of 50 mm of rain is possible north of the Edmonton Metropolitan Region by the time the rain ends Monday evening,” the alert read.

Full details on all weather warning in Alberta can be found online.