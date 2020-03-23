EDMONTON -- With 10 to 15 cm of snow are expected throughout the day, Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for parts of western Alberta.

The snowfall warnings are in effect for:

Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview

Hinton, Grande Cache

Slave Lake

Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek, Swan Hills

Environment Canada says the warning could be expanded to other areas.

Accumulation of snow could impact travel conditions. Drivers are asked to be aware of reduced visibility and to maintain a safe following distance on highways and roads.