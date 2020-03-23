Snowfall warnings issued west of Edmonton
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 7:33AM MDT
Hwy 2: West of Range Road 103 near Kinuso (Source: 511 Alberta)
EDMONTON -- With 10 to 15 cm of snow are expected throughout the day, Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for parts of western Alberta.
The snowfall warnings are in effect for:
- Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview
- Hinton, Grande Cache
- Slave Lake
- Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek, Swan Hills
Environment Canada says the warning could be expanded to other areas.
Accumulation of snow could impact travel conditions. Drivers are asked to be aware of reduced visibility and to maintain a safe following distance on highways and roads.