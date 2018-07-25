Five-year-old Lily has spent more hours in a hospital than most people would in their lifetime.

She was born with biliary atresia, a rare liver disease in which one or more bile ducts are abnormally narrow. At two months, she required a liver transplant and received one half a year later.

“There was a time when we didn’t know if Lily was going to make it,” mother Hailey Hague said.

Her family entered a Starlight Canada contest, which gives ten children across the country a three-minute shopping spree.

“On a day-to-day basis, we witness the bravery, strength and struggles that seriously ill children and their families face,” Starlight executive director Brian Bringolf said. “Throughout the course of the calendar year, Starlight aims to provide distractive programming to make children smile and help families cope.”

Out of 300 submissions, Lily was randomly selected to win the dream shopping spree in Alberta.

On Wednesday morning, she took on the three-minute dash at a west Edmonton Toys “R” Us.

“To see her joy and her happiness, and just get this opportunity it means everything to us. And it’s very, very exciting,” Hague said.

8 full shopping carts of toys! Wow! Go Lily! pic.twitter.com/4aj29HB6Uv — Jonathan Glasgow (@JonGlasgowCTV) July 25, 2018

Lily went to the toy store with a shopping list: My Little Pony, a LeapPad and a bouncy castle.

She also strategized with her family. They created a map and scoped out the store a few times before the big day.

“It seemed like a very long, but short three minutes,” her mother said.

In the precious few minutes, Lily managed to fill eight shopping carts with toys and electronics of all kinds.

“So excited, I’m out of breath,” Lily said shortly after the dash.

Her mother said they will open a few of the toys and save some for “a rainy day.”

With files from Jonathan Glasgow