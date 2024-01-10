EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'So fetch!': The Mean Girls musical is on in Edmonton this week

    A scene from "Mean Girls" the musical. (Supplied) A scene from "Mean Girls" the musical. (Supplied)

    The hit Broadway musical Mean Girls is in Edmonton this week.

    The musical, adapted from the 2004 movie written by Tina Fey, opened Tuesday at the Jubilee Auditorium, with shows until Sunday.

    Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

    After wrapping up the shows in Edmonton, the production will head to Calgary and Vancouver. 

