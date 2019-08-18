Two racers from Alberta and Saskatchewan teamed up Sunday to fundraise for the War Amps Child Amputee Program.

Chris Koch and Milania Cadrain, from Nanton and Saskatoon, respectively, became fast friends after meeting at a War Amps CHAMP event.

Koch—a motivational speaker, farmer and athlete—was born without arms or legs.

Milania, just six years old, has been a double-leg amputee since birth due to amniotic band syndrome.

"He was the coolest person there for her," recalled Milania's mother, Desiree Cadrain, of the pair's meeting.

"She just followed him around on her little skateboard the whole time we were at the seminar. We've stayed in contact ever since."

On Sunday, Koch longboarded his seventh marathon for a personal-best record by nearly eight minutes.

"When I saw I was going to be under four (hours), I was feeling pretty good," Koch said after finishing the Servus Edmonton Marathon 2019.

"I'm just out there challenging myself. I'm out there to beat my own times," he added.

His attitude has been an inspiration to Milania, with whom he crossed a five-kilometre finish line after completing his own race.

"She's been really good about training and wanting to get out there, and she's actually really been pushing me to get out there and train with her," Milania's mom, Desiree, said.

Like Koch, the six-year-old skateboarded her race.

"It's a tall order for a lot of people but for a six-year-old on a skateboard without legs, it's just so cool," he said.

"I'm so… so incredibly proud of her."

With files from Amanda Anderson