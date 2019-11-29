EDMONTON -- Five children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses were presented with Christmas trees decorated especially for them at the Trees of Joy event on Friday.

The first annual event was a partnership between the Children's Wish Foundation and five local businesses.

Each business presented a Christmas tree to a child that has benefitted from their philanthropy. The trees' decorations were specific to a Wish Child's favourite theme.

Wish Child Kate's tree was inspired one of her favourite movies.

"She loves Frozen, she loves Elsa and Olaf and one of her favourite colours is blue so it checks off all the boxes," Kate's dad Jamie Friesen said.

"It's beautiful," Kate told CTV News Edmonton.

The trees will be moved to each family's home so that they can enjoy them through the holiday season.

"Their faces, when they see their tree and they understand that it's for them, it is pure joy and it is so much happiness and it is just what the day is all about," said April Stallings with the Children's Wish Foundation.

This Trees of Joy is the first annual event in Edmonton.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton