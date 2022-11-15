'So much more that Christmas can be': Mayor says of Holiday Light Up minus big tree
Downtown Edmonton will look a little different during the holidays this year.
Not only is the annual Downtown Holiday Light Up on Dec. 3, put on by the Downtown Business Association, moving to Rice Howard Way, but for the first time in about two decades, a large tree will not be put up in Churchill Square.
A spokesperson from the City of Edmonton said Tuesday in an email: “While the City won’t be installing a tree, we are working to provide some free, family-friendly seasonal activities in Churchill Square.”
Edmonton's mayor took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to backlash over the decision and recent media coverage.
He spoke in rhyme, as CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson did when he first reported the story on Tuesday.
"There won't be a tree in Churchill Square, but that doesn't mean the mayor and council doesn't care," Sohi recited.
"The DBA is lighting up downtown on Rice Howard Way this time around. This is their project and they're taking the lead. This Christmas, they will have just what you need. Everyone's holiday traditions are great, no matter what they are. I love to celebrate!
"For years and years, we all loved the big tree, but there's so much more that Christmas can be."
He also suggested coverage of the cancellation was "for the comments and the clicks and the views" and reminded the public it "is so important for all of us to be kind."
In 2020, the light-up included a 77-foot tree with 22,000 LED lights. Last year, the tree was 65 feet tall with more than 14,000 lights.
This year's event on Rice Howard Way will feature never-seen-before art installations and experiences by local artists and businesses, the DBA told CTV News Edmonton.
“The spirit of Downtown Holiday Light Up has always been about celebrating together and creating special downtown memories,” executive director Puneeta McBryan wrote in a news release.
The DBA, which operates the Holiday Light up in partnership with the City of Edmonton, said the event is being moved to Rice Howard Way this year to help restaurants and retailers in that area still recovering from challenges over the past few years.
“It’s a great example of downtown businesses coming together to create a stronger community for everyone and bring more vibrancy to the area,” McBryan said.
The theme for this year’s event is "The North" and will feature a life-sized illuminated polar bear, LED-lit iceberg and festive 10-metre-wide light wall. There will also be lantern-making workshops, a market, live music and Indigenous performances, games and giveaways.
Free parking will be available in the Edmonton City Centre East Parkade from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
A complete schedule of events can be found here.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 get life sentences for 2014 downing of MH17 jet over Ukraine
A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
WATCH LIVE | Deputy minister of finance says protests came at 'delicate time' for Canada's economy
The top civil servant at the federal Finance Department says Canada's economy was already facing uncertainty when protests against COVID-19 restrictions blockaded borders and occupied downtown Ottawa last winter.
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.
Canadian commander says NATO battle group in Latvia could beat back Russian attack
The Canadian officer commanding a NATO battle group in Latvia says Russian forces would be routed if they dared launch an attack against Canadian troops and their allies stationed in the Baltic country on Russia's western border.
Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government
The RCMP say a 51-year-old Quebec man has been charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moise. Police say Gerald Nicolas will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Dec. 1 to face three terrorism-related charges.
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
Lecce hopeful talks will resume with CUPE Thursday as strike by Ontario education workers looms
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies: firm
Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.
What home prices are Canadians searching for most?
After reaching its peak in February, the average price of a home in Canada has dropped by more than $170,000. Despite this, most online searches among Canadian homebuyers are for properties that cost well below the national average. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market for less than $600,000.
Calgary
-
More than half of Calgarians feel less safe now than in 2019: poll
A majority of Calgarians say they feel less safe now than they did in 2019, according to a recent poll conducted by ThinkHQ Public Affairs.
-
Uber launches new safety feature for riders and drivers in Calgary
Uber is doing more to improve safety for drivers and riders that use its service and Calgary is the first Canadian city to pilot the company's new feature.
-
'Devastated my life': Calgary widow encourages sober driving over the holidays
Calgarian Susan White lost her husband to an impaired driver three years ago, and says she has been struggling ever since.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon council selects Midtown as site for future arena
Saskatoon’s city council selected the Midtown Shopping Centre North Parking Lot as the site of the future arena, during a special meeting on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon animal shelters see unprecedented number of dogs surrendered
Dog shelters are seeing an unprecedented number of dogs coming in right now, and there are a few reasons for the increase, with the pandemic being at the top of the list.
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in child abuse trial
The reliability of testimony from three kids involved in a child abuse case was at the centre of closing arguments.
Regina
-
'We have a problem': Lack of mental health and addiction supports and resources causing major issues in Yorkton
As Saskatchewan’s government touts its record-level funding for mental health and addictions within the province, one area may be left behind.
-
Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi will headline Country Thunder Saskatchewan 2023
Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi will be the headline performers for Country Thunder Saskatchewan in July 2023.
-
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.
Atlantic
-
Section of Highway 102 near Fall River closed due to three-vehicle collision
A section of Highway 102 near Fall River, N.S., is expected to remain closed for most of the day after a three-vehicle collision early Thursday morning.
-
'I can't stop crying': Cape Breton woman whose brother died following ER visit wants answers
Valerie Bobbett is demanding answers after her brother died following a visit to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital’s emergency department in Sydney, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia NDP calling for free high-dose flu shots for seniors
Nova Scotia's NDP is calling for the province to make a high-dose influenza vaccine free for residents over the age of 65, amid a spike in flu and respiratory illness.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police seize nearly $60M worth of drugs from suspected Toronto stash houses in single-day bust
Toronto police have seized more than 600 kilograms of narcotics, setting a new record for the largest single-day bust in the force’s history.
-
Lecce hopeful talks will resume with CUPE Thursday as strike by Ontario education workers looms
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
-
Two Ontario men arrested after 16 puppies rescued from 'horrendous living conditions'
Sixteen puppies have been rescued from "horrendous living conditions" and two men have been arrested after an animal cruelty investigation in Markham, Ont.
Montreal
-
Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government
The RCMP say a 51-year-old Quebec man has been charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moise. Police say Gerald Nicolas will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Dec. 1 to face three terrorism-related charges.
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The measure is not obligatory and the recommendation does not extend to schools and daycares.
-
'We have truly lost a beautiful soul': Quebec woman, 22, who sought experimental treatment dies of cancer
Less than two weeks after being airlifted home to Montreal from a cancer treatment centre in Texas, 22-year-old Maria Muscari died Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
Lecce hopeful talks will resume with CUPE Thursday as strike by Ontario education workers looms
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
-
Dog found abandoned in crate in Ottawa forest
Ottawa Bylaw Services says it received a report last Friday from a resident who found a dog abandoned crate in Pinhey Forest, in the area of West Hunt Club Road and Woodroffe Avenue.
-
Day one for Ottawa's new top cop
Eric Stubbs becomes chief of the Ottawa Police Service nearly four weeks after the Ottawa Police Services Board appointed him on Oct. 21
Kitchener
-
St. Mary's Hospital cancels some elective surgeries, limits ER visitors
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener says it is canceling some elective surgeries this week, due in part to a high number of admissions to the emergency department.
-
Man charged with murder after stabbing in Kitchener
30-year-old Dylon Moreira has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing that sent three people, including a seven-year-old girl, to hospital.
-
Police say firearm brandished during fight involving 20 youths in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fight they say involved around 20 youths.
Northern Ontario
-
Up to 60 cm of snowfall to blanket parts of central Ontario
A significant snow event with 30 to 60 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to blanket central Ontario by Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ont. auditor general releases full report on Laurentian University
As Laurentian University in Sudbury creeps closer to emerging from insolvency, the Ontario auditor released her full report Thursday on what led to the unprecedented move by a publicly-funded Canadian institution.
-
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones makes an announcement
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is set to make an announcement later this morning about “improving health infrastructure” in the province.
Winnipeg
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Multiple crashes reported on Perimeter Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says officers are responding to multiple collisions on the Perimeter Highway.
-
Family questions response to 911 call made by Winnipeg man who later died by suicide
A Winnipeg man who died by suicide earlier this month called 911 hours earlier, leaving his family questioning whether the system is equipped to triage calls from people in a mental health crisis to connect them with the appropriate care.
-
Retired Winnipeg high school football coach excited to see three former players in Grey Cup
This year's Grey Cup will feature three former Winnipeg high school football players and their old coach will get to see them all play.
Vancouver
-
New faces join Mayors' Council for 1st meeting since civic elections in B.C.
The Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation is meeting Thursday for the first time since the civic elections.
-
A billion-dollar fix: The cost of repairing B.C. highways after the 2021 floods
Permanent repairs to B.C.'s highways after last November's disastrous floods are expected to cost $1 billion.
-
Canadian commander says NATO battle group in Latvia could beat back Russian attack
The Canadian officer commanding a NATO battle group in Latvia says Russian forces would be routed if they dared launch an attack against Canadian troops and their allies stationed in the Baltic country on Russia's western border.
Vancouver Island
-
Several dogs get sick after eating dead humpback whale on B.C. coast
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is warning pet owners to steer clear of a dead humpback whale that was discovered along B.C.'s coast earlier this month.
-
Province being hit by start of bad respiratory season, but no mask mandate coming
B.C.'s top doctor says the provinces is entering the respiratory season, with COVID, flus, RSV and colds hitting people of all ages – but especially kids – hard.
-
'Extremely scary': Experts provide safety tips for kids after attempted abduction in Langford
A community is on edge after an abduction attempt in the parking lot of the Shoppers Drug Mart at the West Shore Town Centre in Langford, B.C., on Monday night.