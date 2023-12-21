'So thoughtful and caring:' Whitecourt teen organizes special gift drive for seniors
A Whitecourt teen has been working on an extra-special extra curricular activity this holiday season.
Payton Baker has spent the last few weeks helping put together dozens of presents for seniors at the Spruce View Lodge.
Baker, 16, was inspired by social media posts of initiatives in other towns, where the community comes together to help buy gifts or stuff stockings for its older members.
"We really started noticing coming into December that no one was doing it for our town," Baker said. "So I finally just decided that I was going to do it myself."
To make the gifts feel personal, Baker coordinated with the lodge to find out what each of the 50 residents was wishing for this Christmas.
"I was talking to the lady from the activity center and she said as soon as they started getting asked that wishlist, they knew it was coming and they started getting super excited," Baker said.
The wishes were collected, written on tags and hung on a Christmas tree outside Hilltop High School where students could come by and choose what they'd like to buy.
Some seniors asked for small gifts, while others dreamt big. To help with the more expensive – or adult – gifts, Baker invited the larger community to help out.
"Two people asked for a bottle of spiced rum. I thought that was really funny," Baker said. "And then the handmade quilt and the [gold] earrings, that stuff surprised me.
"I was like, wow, people are putting a lot of effort into this."
Science teacher Michelle Tran said students and then the town embraced the project.
"There are people that haven't stepped foot in the school for years, and they would come in and grab a couple tags off of the tree," Tran said. "Everyone has shown up and I'm really excited for the seniors over there."
Payton Baker (centre) met with seniors from Spruce View Lodge in Whitecourt Thursday when she dropped off dozens of personalized gifts put together with help from the community. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV News Edmonton) On Thursday, Christmas came early for the seniors. While many had wished for just one item, each person received a bag full of gifts.
"It’s awesome, just totally awesome. So thoughtful and caring. It's really great," resident Judy Skinner said. "We really appreciate it."
"I can't believe they've done so much in such a short time," said resident Find Thomsen.
Although many of the items themselves were small, the Spruce View Lodge's manager said the gesture went a long way to make residents feel loved.
"This just shows them that the community definitely does not forget about them and appreciates everything they did to get us where we are today," Diane Robbins said.
"There's so much effort put into this, personalizing those gifts and I think it's exciting for them to actually pick things and get what they're asking for, it's pretty fun," she added.
In addition to their gifts, each senior also received a hand-written Christmas card from students at Percy Baxter Elementary School.
"We have so many more plans for next year," Baker said. "We're just gonna make it bigger and better for them, and we're hopefully going to get some people to start interacting with them and going and spending quality time instead of just giving materialistic things."
With files from CTV News Edmonton Miriam Valdes-Carletti
