EDMONTON -- The Metis Nation of Alberta has launched a lawsuit against the provincial government over what it says is negotiating in bad faith on a consultation agreement.

“We feel we have no option,” said Audrey Poitras of the Metis Nation of Alberta, which filed a request for judicial review Monday.

“The government of Alberta does not recognize we have rights in this country.”

The Metis are seeking an overall agreement for how they should be consulted on resource development projects. Poitras said the Metis Nation nearly had one after years of talks with the province under two different governments.

But that all came to an end shortly after the election of the United Conservative Party. On Sept. 5, 2019, Poitras received a letter from provincial Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson stating “Alberta will not be moving forward with the draft consultation policy.”

The Metis court documents say they were never provided with the rationale for that decision, which they are asking the court to review.

Government briefing notes referred to in the Metis application suggest bureaucrats felt an overall consultation policy wasn't needed, saying it would be expensive and time-consuming. The court documents quote a handwritten note to a senior official saying “Adding more (Indigenous) communities to consult with is burdening industry.”

Those briefing notes suggest continuing the current policy, which forces Metis people seeking to have a voice in development to go through an onerous “credible assertion” process. Although Alberta does have agreements with Metis settlements, only about five per cent of the province's Metis live in them.

Poitras points out her group has a consultation agreement with the federal government. The provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario all have such agreements with Metis living there.

Alberta has one with First Nations, so why not Metis, asked Poitras.

“It's totally wrong for the government to just decide to stop talking to us,” she said.

The province did not immediately respond to a request for an explanation as to why it ended negotiations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.