EDMONTON -- A northeast Edmonton Sobeys employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The employee last worked at the Sobeys located at 13504 Victoria Trail NW on Tuesday, Aug. 18 and tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Friday, Aug. 28.

It's the second time Sobeys Inc. reported a COVID-19 case in Edmonton this month.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, a worker at the Safeway in Meadowlark tested positive for the disease after they last worked on Thursday, Aug. 13.

There were 489 cases in the city of Edmonton as of Friday.