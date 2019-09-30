Belmont Sobeys in northeast Edmonton is offering a sensory-friendly shopping experience for its customers Monday evening between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The staff will be taking steps to make the store a low stimulus environment. The lighting will be turned down, they will turn off the music and refrain from making announcements, the scanner noise will be reduced and they will not collect carts in-store.

The Sept. 30 event is the official launch of their sensory-friendly shopping experience.

The idea is to make the grocery store a more inclusive space by providing a better experience for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder or light and sound sensitivities.